James Island residents upset with city work on drainage ditches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in a James Island neighborhood are concerned about the impacts a stormwater mitigation project is having on their yards.
The city of Charleston is in the middle of a five-year effort to restore hundreds of miles of drainage ditches to alleviate flooding. Work is underway in the Creek Point neighborhood, but neighbors aren’t happy with the result.
Among those questioning the work are Jeannie and Gary Kaasa, who have lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. They said they’ve never seen it flood near their home and wonder why the work is necessary.
“It was supposed to be a ditch but it’s more like a trench,” Jeannie Kaasa said. “It’s horrible, it’s ugly, it’s defacing, it’s destabilized our property.”
Other neighbors have questions about everything from their property values to the safety of their children and pets who play outdoors.
Matthew Fountain, the city’s stormwater department director, said the drainage ditches have historically not been maintained as well as they should have been, which makes the current work necessary.
Since the work is taking place in a city right-of-way, stormwater department funds cannot be used for aesthetic improvements like re-sodding the land when the trenches are dug, Fountain said, adding vegetation typically grows back within one growing season.
The city is approximately 85 miles into the 225-mile project.
