Police: Drug trafficking suspect arrested after leaving wallet behind after traffic chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing drug trafficking charges following their arrest after a traffic stop.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, an officer was attempting a traffic stop on April 29 for a moving violation. That vehicle, which two people were inside, fled before stopping on a nearby street, where the driver ran away, authorities said.
The driver was identified by his own driver’s license, which he left behind, as well as the passenger, according to the HCPD. Investigators added that drugs, a weapon and money were also found in the car.
Investigators said the following items were seized:
- Cocaine - 17 grams
- Heroin - 144 grams
- Methamphetamine - 229 grams
- Crack cocaine - 35 grams
- Glock 19 9MM (reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach)
- $3,915
According to the HCPD, the passenger, 22-year-old Regely Lowery, of Supply, N.C., was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.
Warrants were drawn up for the driver, 21-year-old TaVeon Lawrence, of Georgetown, for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, and failure to stop for blue lights, authorities said.
On May 12, HCPD’s narcotics and Vice and street crimes units were able to locate and arrest Lawrence, a press release stated. When he was taken into custody, he was allegedly again in possession of drugs and a gun.
Once arrested, Lawrence was then presented with the warrants from the April 29 incident, as well as additional charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun.
The following items were seized:
- Heroin - 73 grams
- Methamphetamine - 19 grams
- Cocaine - 19 grams
- Crack cocaine - 15 grams
- Marijuana - 18 grams
- FMK 9MM handgun
- $3,400
