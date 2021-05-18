Relaxing mask requirements for fully vaccinated people cause headaches for businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether to wear a mask or not is now in large part now up to the individual.
The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state policy, say masks are not mandatory for people who are fully vaccinated in South Carolina. People who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after they receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after they receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
But no one is checking people’s vaccination status, which is worrying some businesses who fear potential lawsuits if a customer becomes ill.
Legal experts say the COVID-19 liability law Gov. Henry McMaster signed earlier this month essentially gives a business legal cover as long as it is following state and federal health guidelines.
But those guidelines are built on trust.
“The assumption of risk is a complicated legal analysis and I’m not sure at all it would apply to a child going into a public establishment during a public health emergency and getting an infectious disease,” University of South Carolina law professor Jacqueline Fox said.
Children are just one example. Some immunocompromised people cannot get the vaccine.
Some people who have been vaccinated or who say they are planning to be said they are still masking up in public businesses. But some unvaccinated people were going without masks.
Comet Bobbitt has been vaccinated and wears a mask. Jessica Loudermilk does not wear masks.
“I’m going to continue to wear my mask until I’m totally convinced everyone has had their vaccine,” Bobbitt said.
“I haven’t worn a mask in over a year, I believe we can breathe air,” Loudermilk said.
“I don’t know if you got vaccinated. We are doing the Boy Scout, ‘you trust me and I trust you’ thing,” Sterling Ta’Bara said. Ta’Bara has been vaccinated and wears a mask indoors.
One unvaccinated woman says she goes maskless because she considers them optional as well.
