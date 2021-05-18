Report: Agents arrest N. Charleston man who planned to bring drugs into prison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Corrections have arrested a North Charleston man who they say was planning to bring drugs into a state prison.
Authorities charged 39-year-old Christopher M. Fultz with possession of marijuana, methamphetamines and the generic version of Xanax.
“Information about plans to introduce contraband into an SCDC prison was discovered through intelligence gathering involving Fultz and an SCDC inmate,” department of corrections officials said in a statement on Tuesday.
On Sunday, authorities executed a search warrant at Fultz’s hotel room at the Staybridge Suites on Mazyck Road where agents found 23 grams of a material, that tested positive for marijuana, in a black bag hanging on a hotel wheel rack.
A report states Fultz claimed ownership of the material.
In addition, authorities reported finding .9 grams of meth in a Louis Vuitton bag that was on the bed, and 33 pills of Alprazolam, known as Xanax, in a black bag.
