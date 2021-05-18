RiverDogs Erase Early Deficit to Down Wood Ducks 5-1

Charleston, SC— The Down East Wood Ducks took a 1-0 lead over the Charleston RiverDogs on the first pitch of Tuesday night’s game at The Joe. After that, it was all RiverDogs on the way to a 5-1 win in front of 2,507 fans in the opening game of the first ever series between the two teams. The victory was the first for the RiverDogs after trailing at any point in a game.