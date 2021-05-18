RiverDogs to ramp up capacity at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The RiverDogs say they will begin selling additional tickets to all home games, in light of changes in public health guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.
In an effort to ramp up capacity responsibly, the ballclub will maintain several socially distant seating sections for those who still prefer a bit of space between themselves and other fans.
The RiverDogs say they are excited that they will finally be permitted to welcome more fans to The Joe.
In addition to the release of additional tickets, The RiverDogs say fans will no longer be mandated to wear masks in the ballpark. However, in correspondence with CDC recommendations, those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to do so.
“The fact that we can welcome more fans to the ballpark certainly brings us a great deal of excitement as we enter into a 12-game homestand,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “We’re planning to responsibly ramp, with an eye towards creating a completely normal fan experience at The Joe in the coming days.”
The RiverDogs say they are planning a gradual return to a “normal” gameday experience at The Joe to ensure the safety of all attending the games. They say this method is another part of the team’s mission to be Here for the Holy City.
MUSC Health will be offering vaccines at The Joe during select home games beginning on Friday, The RiverDogs said.
The vaccines will be administered under a tent that will be located just outside the ballpark on the walkway along Fishburne Street.
The RiverDogs say Tuesday’s home game is the first in a 12-game homestand for the team.
Down East is in town from May 18 to May 23 and schedules show the Fayetteville Woodpeckers will arrive for a series running from May 25 to May 30.
The RiverDogs say the first week of the homestand will feature RiverDogs staples like Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Friday as well as the first helicopter ball drop and Perros Santos Weekend of the season.
Baseball fans should be aware that the entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions. That said, fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.
Additionally the team says no bags will allowed into the ballpark.
All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, the RiverDogs says tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone.
For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.