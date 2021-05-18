SC reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - On the heels of reporting its 8,500th confirmed death from COVID-19, South Carolina reported a drop in new cases and only two new deaths Tuesday.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said 112 new cases were confirmed in the latest batch of tests. DHEC was investigating another 46 probable cases.
The agency reported two new confirmed and no new probable deaths. The deaths were in an elderly patient in Lee County and in a young adult, which DHEC defines as someone 18 to 34 years old, in Edgefield County.
That brings the state’s totals to 489,164 confirmed cases, 99,934 probable cases, 8,502 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable deaths.
Monday’s reports included results from 5,602 tests performed on Saturday with a percent positive of 3.7%.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.