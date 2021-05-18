Solicitor: Follow-up needed on ‘several issues’ following report on Sutherland’s death

“It is my responsibility to analyze the evidence collected and to decide whether the State can prove a criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt,” Wilson continued. “No well-meaning person wants any prosecution to proceed without a thorough and complete investigation and analysis. It would be unprofessional, unethical, and irresponsible to advance a prosecution without all the pertinent evidence. If I were to determine we have a prosecutable case, we will pursue criminal charges. On the other hand, if after analyzing and investigating all the evidence, I were to determine the State cannot prove a criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt, I will owe the Sutherland family and the community a thorough explanation of the obstacles. Regardless of which conclusion I reach, I must perform due diligence and I am doing just that.”