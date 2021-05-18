Summerville awards 9-year-old who saved family in fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville, SC Fire & Rescue Department says they have recognized 9-year-old Aussie Talbott for her lifesaving actions.
Talbott was recognized last Thursday night by the Summerville Town Council for alerting her sleeping family of an early-morning fire.
Talbott credited the training she got at school from the fire department for knowing what to do.
“It really did come in handy because if I did not know what to do, we probably could have gotten hurt or maybe even died,” Talbott said.
