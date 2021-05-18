Summerville awards 9-year-old who saved family in fire

Summerville awards 9-year-old who saved family in fire
Talbott was recognized last Thursday night by the Summerville Town Council for alerting her sleeping family of an early-morning fire. (Source: Summerville SC, Fire & Rescue Department)
By Riley Bean | May 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 11:50 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville, SC Fire & Rescue Department says they have recognized 9-year-old Aussie Talbott for her lifesaving actions.

Talbott was recognized last Thursday night by the Summerville Town Council for alerting her sleeping family of an early-morning fire.

After getting reports from dispatch, firefighters say they arrived at the home at approximately 4 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Talbott credited the training she got at school from the fire department for knowing what to do.

“It really did come in handy because if I did not know what to do, we probably could have gotten hurt or maybe even died,” Talbott said.

Last night, Ms. Aussie Talbott was recognized by the Town Council for her actions of saving her family from a fire that...

Posted by Summerville, SC Fire & Rescue on Friday, May 14, 2021
VIDEO: Summerville house damaged by early morning fire

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.