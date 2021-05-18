Trident Tech opens campus in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College is opening the first technical college in Dorchester County.
Prior to its opening, Dorchester County was the largest county in the state without a technical college.
The building that Trident is moving into was previously a Big Lots, but after years of work between the county and the college, Trident says they are ready to welcome in students and staff.
Trident Public Information Director David Hansen says classes are set to start in Fall 2021, and registration for those classes will open June 1.
The new building is 28,000 square feet, and over the last couple years it has gone through major renovations.
This is Trident Technical Colleges fifth campus.
The ribbon cutting for the campus is set to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hansen says the building will open to the public June 1.
