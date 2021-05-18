West Ashley Essentials Market to return to Ackerman Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders say the West Ashley Farmers Market is returning to Ackerman Park on Wednesday.
The market’s “essentials-only” format will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 27, Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The market will feature the following vendors with local produce and locally-produced packaged food items:
- R. Fields Farms
- O. Freeman Farm
- Gruber Farms
- Lowcountry Fungi
- R & R Acres
- Shuler Peach Co.
- Storey Farms
- Charleston Spice Co.
- Counter Cheese Caves
- Dalai Sofia Ferments
- Holy Smoke Smoked Olive Oil
- Rio Bertolini’s Fresh Pasta
Free parking will be available in the gravel lot immediately adjacent to the park.
Both vendors and customers are asked to follow all current protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the event.
