Berkeley Co. School District names next superintendent

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District voted to select Deon Jackson as its next superintendent on Wednesday night.
During a special meeting, the district’s board of trustees voted 6-2 to select Jackson as the next superintendent.
According to a release, Jackson will officially take on the role on July 1, however he plans to work with the current superintendent in the weeks ahead to prepare for a smooth transition.
“The board had a difficult decision with three strong finalists who were all from within the district. I am confident that Deon Jackson will serve Berkeley County well. We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students,” Chair David Barrow said.
Jackson currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services for the district and has served as the Senior Associate Superintendent of Operations and Administration, Interim Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer in Berkeley County.
