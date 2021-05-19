CCSD to come up with plan to spend millions from federal funds

“We have had a real challenge in K through 12 in kids not being able to stay abreast of their studies. So, we’re putting in place things like summer learning and tutoring programs to make sure we can recover from those learning losses,” CCSD Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Don Kennedy said. “Then we’ll start using some of those ESSER II funds and migrate over to the ESSER III of the American Rescue Plan to really address some of the systemic nature of our challenges in K-12. We will not receive any of the funds until we submit a plan to each funding source to the state and then once the state approves them, we can begin spending.”