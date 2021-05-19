Charleston lawmakers hold emergency meeting on Sutherland case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry lawmakers are holding an emergency meeting after a man died in the Charleston County jail.
State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he and J.A. Moore will host the meeting with the South Carolina Democratic Caucus and the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
Their meeting is in response to the death of Jamal Sutherland, which happened at the the Al Cannon Detention Center back in January.
Gilliard says the meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at North Charleston City Hall.
Reports say he was moved to the jail after getting into a fight at a mental health facility and Sutherland’s family says he struggled with mental illness.
The Charleston County Sheriff released video of his death last week. It has since sparked outrage in the community.
