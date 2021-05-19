Charleston NAACP ‘outraged’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Branch of the NAACP is calling for two former Charleston detention deputies to be charged after the death of Jamal Sutherland in the Charleston County jail.
Sutherland died in January but video of his death was released last week.
The video shows detention center deputies tasing Sutherland multiple times. Sutherland was taken from the Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health facility to the jail after a fight. His family said he struggled with mental illness.
“Mr. Sutherland’s brutal death was captured on video that has shocked and angered our community, our state and our nation,” Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott said. “We are so outraged.”
Scott said there are many changes they’d like to see after Sutherland’s death.
“We urge Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to prosecute the officers involved and to do all that’s needed to build a case that leads to a trial and hopeful conviction,” Scott said. “We also call for a comprehensive investigation of all of those who played a part in what lead to Mr. Sutherland’s death to include Palmetto [Lowcountry] Behavioral Health, the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department.”
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said an investigative report on the death of Jamal Sutherland has prompted the need for a follow-up on “several issues.”
