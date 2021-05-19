College of Charleston updates COVID-19 mask requirements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced Wednesday changes to its policies on wearing face coverings and social distancing.
CofC officials say they will not require masks or social distancing inside for people who are fully vaccinated in gatherings of up to 30 people.
People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks inside unless they are inside an office alone.
Masks are also not required outside on campus for anyone who is fully vaccinated or for anyone unvaccinated if they are socially distanced and traveling alone.
Masks and social distancing will be required for classes and for indoor gatherings that have more than 30 people.
“Those who wish to wear masks are free to do so, regardless of vaccination status,” a release from CofC states. “Members of the campus community should respect an individual’s decision to wear a mask, regardless of the reasons.”
Fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after receiving the second of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a single–dose vaccine.
