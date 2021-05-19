Portion of Highway 17-A closed following fatal crash in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Highway 17-A in Moncks Corner is closed following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is in the area of South Live Oak Drive and Mountain Pine Road. Highway Patrol officials said it happened at 2:35 p.m.
Berkeley County government officials said U.S. 17-A is closed in both directions near the crash, and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.
Northbound traffic on 17-A is being rerouted to Mountain Pine Road, and southbound traffic is being turned around.
