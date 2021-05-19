Portion of Highway 17-A closed following fatal crash in Moncks Corner

Portion of Highway 17-A closed following fatal crash in Moncks Corner
The incident is in the area of South Live Oak Drive and Mountain Pine Road in Moncks Corner. Highway Patrol officials said it happened at 2:35 p.m. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 3:45 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Highway 17-A in Moncks Corner is closed following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is in the area of South Live Oak Drive and Mountain Pine Road. Highway Patrol officials said it happened at 2:35 p.m.

Berkeley County government officials said U.S. 17-A is closed in both directions near the crash, and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

Northbound traffic on 17-A is being rerouted to Mountain Pine Road, and southbound traffic is being turned around.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.