Family of girl with autism files suit after inappropriate photos taken

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a girl diagnosed with autism is suing the Charleston County School District for failing to accompany their daughter to a bathroom, where she was then photographed by other students.
The lawsuit states that the family of an 8th grader with autism had organized an Individual Education Plan with the CCSD.
According to the family, that plan specified that their daughter required adult supervision when she went to the restroom.
The suit alleges that on November 24, 2019, the 8th grader went to the restroom by herself and another student took a picture of her with the stall door open.
The picture was then posted to Snapchat, whereupon West Ashley High School Assistant Principal Dawn Simmonsen became aware of the inappropriate picture and notified West Ashley High School’s school resource officer, the suit states. The suit does not indicate what day Simmonsen discovered the photo or notified the school resource officer.
The family of the victim then reported to the school on December 4, 2019 and the suit states that they indicated they also wanted to press charges against the student who took the photograph. The suit says the Charleston Police Department responded and charged the student who took the photograph.
The family indicates that they are suing the school district for gross negligence and cites their failure to: train staff, implement protective measures for the victim, and prevent bullying.
