First Tee of Greater Charleston expands ‘Swing It Forward’ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, The First Tee of Greater Charleston announced an expansion to its initiative aimed at removing the financial barriers to the game of golf for local youth.
The nonprofit says that because of the success of their “Swing It Forward CHS” initiative and the fundraising behind it, they are making the initiative an annual effort. First Tee says the initiative allows all youth under the age of 18 to play golf at no cost at select courses accross the Lowcountry.
Those courses are the Berkeley Country Club, Charleston Municipal, Patriots Point Links, Wescott Golf Club and Wrenwoods Golf Course.
Speaking at Charleston Municipal today, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the program not only helps youth with golf, but also with life.
“First Tee is an incredible program that teaches kids the game of golf, but also the lessons of life,” Tecklenburg said.
Tecklenburg also spoke directly to the youth that might have reservations about playing the game.
“I’m telling you young men and women of Charleston, you don’t have to be a pro to play golf,” Tecklenburg said.
Mayor Tecklenburg was joined by Tracey Erwin and her daughter Olivia, who was a member of the program before moving on to play college golf.
Erwin said her daughter’s interest in golf came from just being at the course one day and encouraged other parents to bring their children out to check out one of the courses and enroll in a First Tee camp.
“Get your kids in a camp. They’ll absolutely love it,” Erwin said.
Olivia Erwin reiterated her mother’s sentiment of taking golf for a test drive.
“If you just try it, you’ll fall in love with the game,” Olivia Erwin said.
First Tee of Greater Charleston says over 500 youth have participated in “Swing It Forward” this year and they hope to push that number into the thousands.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.