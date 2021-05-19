Lindsey Graham attends pro-Israel rally at Mount Pleasant synagogue

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Sen. Lindsey Graham wants Israel to know he has their back in the U.S. Senate.
Graham attended a pro-Israel rally at a Mount Pleasant synagogue Wednesday evening. Graham said he would do anything to help Israel.
”They’re a great ally to the United States. They’re a democracy and they’re under attack,” he said. “If you believe in democracy, stand with Israel. If you believe in religious tolerance, stand with Israel.”
President Joe Biden is expecting a significant de-escalation in the fighting to make way for a ceasefire.
