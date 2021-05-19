Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease (right). (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 9:12 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Daeryen.

Investigators believe she is with an unauthorized family member, 53-year-old Amy Sue Lease, and that the girl may be in danger.

Police say the two are believed to be headed to West Virginia in a green Chevrolet Silverado with a Maryland license plate with the number 8EA1322.

If you have any information that can help officers, you’re asked to call 843-918-1382.

