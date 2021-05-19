Nearly a quarter of Charleston-area stations still waiting for gas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The week after a panic at the pump that caused gas stations across the southeast to run dry, the Charleston area is showing the lowest percentage of outages.
GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan says 24.1 percent of stations in the Charleston area are still reporting outages as of Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
The Charleston area is faring the best out of the five areas of the state he measured.
Overall, 38% of South Carolina gas stations are reporting they are out of fuel, an improvement of 3% since the last update at noon on Tuesday, he said.
The Myrtle Beach-Florence area still has 46.8% of stations are without gas, DeHaan said.
In the Midlands, 43.3% of gas stations were experiencing outages, while 26.7% were without fuel in the Augusta-Aiken area.
The Upstate, which also includes the Asheville, North Carolina, metropolitan area, reported 39.9% of stations without gas.
As of Wednesday morning, the lowest gas in the Tri-County area was at the Central Avenue Walmart in Summerville, where a gallon of regular gas was selling for $2.64.
In GasBuddy’s weekly analysis released on Monday, gas prices in the state were 26.4 cents higher per gallon than one month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The panic started days after the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of gasoline to the southeast, had to be temporarily shut down after hackers accessed the pipeline’s systems and added ransomware.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.03 per gallon on Monday, an increase of 16.8 cents from a month ago and $1.17 from a year ago.
But analysts expect gas prices to drop now that the pipeline is back in service.
“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited: prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot,” DeHaan said.
