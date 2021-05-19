New COVID-19 cases remain below 200 mark in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported fewer than 200 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, based on the latest batch of test results.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said 181 new cases and 130 new probable cases it is investigating.
It also reported 10 confirmed and three probable deaths. Three of the confirmed deaths were reported in the Lowcountry. One, in Beaufort County, was reported in an elderly patient while the other two, one each in Berkeley and Charleston Counties, were in middle-aged patients, DHEC said. The agency defines middle-aged patients as those between 35 and 64 years old.
That brings the state’s totals to 489,443 confirmed cases, 100,045 probable cases, 8,510 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.
Monday’s reports included results from 7,148 tests performed on Saturday with a percent positive of 4.5%, up from 3.7% reported on Tuesday.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.