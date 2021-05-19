Police: 3 detained after chase involving stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they detained three people Wednesday morning after a chase.
Police have not yet released the names of the people in custody or which charges, if any, they will face.
The pursuit happened shortly after 10:10 a.m. when police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the area of South Aviation Drive and Remount Road, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
The pursuit ended in the 7300 block of Rivers Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.