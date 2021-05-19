Police: Man dies after late-night shooting at club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man died after being shot in the back at a club late Tuesday night.
Officers were working in an off-duty capacity at the Vibez club in the 2600 block of Ashley Phosphate Road at approximately 11:49 p.m. when a large crowd started to quickly exit the club, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Several patrons told officers a bottle had just dropped on the ground, an incident report states. But several moments later, several people came out of the club carrying a man who had been shot in their arms, the report states.
Police began helping the victim by applying a pressure wound on his back until EMS arrived, Deckard said. EMS took the victim to Trident Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Deckard said.
Police have not released any details about a description of the gunman or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
