Police officers arrest suspect wanted for murder at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man wanted for a murder at a hotel in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Tyron Shaquan Washington on Wednesday for a fatal shooting. Washington will face a bond court judge on Thursday.
The shooting happened in March at the Siesta Motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue and took the life of 30-year-old Donald Tracy of North Charleston.
On the night of March 23 officers responded to the hotel at 9:12 p.m.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.