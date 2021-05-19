Police officers arrest suspect wanted for murder at North Charleston hotel

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Tyron Shaquan Washington for a fatal shooting. (Source: CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | May 19, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:41 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man wanted for a murder at a hotel in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Tyron Shaquan Washington on Wednesday for a fatal shooting. Washington will face a bond court judge on Thursday.

The shooting happened in March at the Siesta Motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue and took the life of 30-year-old Donald Tracy of North Charleston.

On the night of March 23 officers responded to the hotel at 9:12 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

