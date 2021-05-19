SC lawmakers hold emergency meeting in case of man who died at Charleston Co. jail

“We have to really reimagine what policing looks like in America and really ask the question, ‘Should law enforcement be in the business of being social workers and being mental health professionals?’” Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, said. “Really that’s what this entire conversation is born out of: how do we ensure that we are actually making sure that law enforcement fulfills what their obligation is and not putting more on them than is necessary.”