Two men get 45 years each for killing man and dog during Summerville home invasion

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men each received 45 years in prison for a home invasion in which prosecutors say they killed a man and a dog, and shot another man at a home in Summerville.
On Wednesday, a Dorchester County jury found Muanah Fortune and Polo Salazar, both of Beaufort, guilty of murder, attempted murder, ill treatment of animals and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Authorities had also arrested Elijah Quinlin Green and Devonte Trevon Major in the case.
Prosecutors said in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2019, Fortune and Salazar burglarized a home in the Robynwyn neighborhood in Summerville. During the home invasion, two people and a dog were shot.
One of the victims, identified as 47-year-old Joe Brown Weaver, was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center after being shot in the chest multiple times.
The suspects then fled the scene in a Honda CRV, leading law enforcement on a multi-jurisdictional chase before they were captured in Colleton County.
According to investigators, the suspects used a stolen Honda CRV from Walterboro, and Salazar was the driver. Officers reported that Salazar and Fortune admitted entering the home to steal, and also admitted that all the suspects were armed with guns.
First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said this trial was the first multi-codefendant case to be tried in the Lowcountry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
