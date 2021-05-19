VA: We want to hear from SC stakeholders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs says they will host a virtual listening session to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.
The listening session will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 28 and organizers say Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Director Scott Isaacks will host the South Carolina session on behalf of VA’s Southeast Region.
Deputy Public Affairs Officer Erin Curran says this is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021. They want to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces the department’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says these listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans across the nation to help the department reimagine how they deliver care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner.
Additionally, they say they want to develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations the department submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022.
Curran says the AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
