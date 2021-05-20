I-26 eastbound lanes near Ridgeville Road closed after wreck involving tractor trailers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Ridgeville Road exit are closed following a wreck involving three tractor trailers in Dorchester County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at 3:03 p.m.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves three tractor-trailers with two overturned.
Authorities say traffic is being routed to Highway 178 then to Highway 78 and returning to the interstate on Route 27 in Ridgeville.
