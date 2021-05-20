Bucs sweep doubleheader to open series at Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern held off late Longwood rallies in both games of Thursday’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers swept the Lancers at Buddy Bolding Stadium 10-8 and 6-4.
Reid Hardwick tied his season high with a five-RBI game in the opening contest of the doubleheader, while the Bucs (17-26, 17-22 Big South) scored runs in each of the final three innings in game two to top the host Lancers (17-31, 10-24 Big South).
Daniel Padysak and Jordan Bridges picked up the wins on the mound for CSU, while Krishna Raj and Connor Yoder each recorded their first saves of the season.
Game One: Charleston Southern 10, Longwood 8
Reid Hardwick tied his season-high with five RBI and Connor Aldrich added a two-run double as Charleston Southern held off a Longwood rally in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader.
The Bucs scored nine runs over the middle four innings in support of Daniel Padysak (4-5) as CSU picked up its third win of the season over the Lancers. The Prague, Czech Republic native went the first 6.0 innings allowing five hits and five runs while striking out eight in his fourth win of the season. Bradyn Kail and Krishna Raj (S, 1) went the final 3.0 innings in closing out the CSU win.
Trailing 2-0 through the first two innings, the Bucs took control of the game with a four-run fourth highlighted by Aldrich’s go-ahead two-run double. Hardwick added a bases-loaded two run double of his own in the fifth to add to the CSU lead. He followed with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and another RBI double in the ninth to cap the scoring.
Brooks Bryan and Hardwick both posted three-hit days and each player added two doubles in the contest. Tyrell Brewer, Houston Parker, and Derek Horton each recorded stolen bases in the CSU win.
Hayden Harris paced Longwood’s offensive efforts with a three-hit, three-RBI contest, while Michael Dolberry added two hits and three runs in the loss.
Dylan Saale (2-4) took the loss on the mound for Longwood after allowing six hits and six runs (five earned) while striking out three.
How They Scored
- Longwood took advantage of early CSU wildness on the mound as Jack Schnell scored on a wild pitch to put the Lancers ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
- Harris doubled home Dolberry in the second inning to give the Lancers the early 2-0 lead.
- The Bucs rallied for four runs in the fourth with Dante Blakeney and Hardwick driving in runs before Aldrich’s two-run double capped the scoring and gave CSU the 4-2 lead.
- Hardwick’s two-run double followed a bases-loaded walk issued to Sam Trend-Beacom as CSU went up 7-2 after the top of the fifth inning.
- Tyrell Brewer crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning to stretch the CSU lead to 8-2.
- Hardwick’s sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the seventh scored Dante Blakeney to put CSU ahead 9-2.
- Longwood rallied back in the bottom of the seventh with Michael Peterson’s RBI triple highlighting a three-run inning to narrow the Bucs lead down to 9-5.
- Harris and Schnell both posted RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the gap down to 9-8.
- Hardwick added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a RBI double scoring Johnny Oliveira to cap the scoring.
Game Two: Charleston Southern 6, Longwood 4
Charleston Southern responded to a Longwood rally with runs in each of the last three innings as the Buccaneers topped the host Lancers in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader.
With the score tied up at 3-3 following a three-run rally by the Lancers in the sixth, the Bucs utilized RBI singles from Andrew Bullock(7th), Connor Aldrich (8th), and a bases-loaded walk by Derek Horton (9th) to pull away from Longwood in the contest.
Longwood threatened to fight their way back into the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth as the Lancers loaded the bases against reliever Connor Yoder (S, 1). However, the right-hander retired Jack Schnell on strikes to end the game and secure the CSU series win.
Bullock went 2-for-3 from the plate to highlight CSU’s offense in the game, while Brooks Bryan (double) and Tyrell Brewer (triple) connected on the Bucs’ extra-base hits in the contest. Horton added two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in the game.
Jordan Bridges (2-2) picked up his second win of the season after going an effective 1.2 innings in relief of starter Hunter McIntosh. Sam Massey went 0.2 innings before turning the ball over to Yoder for the reliever’s first save of the season.
Hayden Harris went 3-for-4 to pace the Lancers hitters in the contest, while Eliot Dix added two hits, including a two-run home run. Jack Schnell added a solo home run for the Lancers in the loss.
Matt Shobe (1-2) took the loss in relief of Longwood starter Andrew Potojecki. Shobe allowed two hits and one run in his second loss of the season.
How They Scored
- Tyrell Brewer opened the contest with a leadoff triple and scored on Houston Parker’s sacrifice fly to left field to put the Bucs ahead 1-0.
- The Bucs added two more runs in the sixth with Bullock and Horton both scoring on wild pitches to put CSU ahead 3-0.
- Longwood tied the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with Dix’s two-run home run highlighting the inning for the Lancers.
- Andrew Bullock’s RBI bloop single to left field in the seventh broke the tie as Brooks Bryan came around to score and put CSU ahead 4-3.
- Connor Aldrich added to the CSU lead with a RBI single driving in Derek Horton in the eighth to put the Bucs ahead 5-3.
- Schnell’s solo home run down the right field line narrowed the CSU lead down to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth.
- Horton drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth scoring Houston Parker to cap the scoring.
News & Notes
- Andrew Bullock became the third Buccaneer to post at least an eight-game hitting streak on the season after hitting safely in both contests on the day.
- Houston Parker has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games, sitting one game shy of his season-best 17 game streak earlier on the year.
- Reid Hardwick posted his second five-RBI game of the season by driving in five runs in the doubleheader opener on Thursday.
- His five-RBI contest marked the Bucs’ third game with five runs driven in joining Andrew Bullock against Campbell (Apr. 9) and his own previous five-run contest against High Point (Apr. 2).
- Brooks Bryan and Reid Hardwick became the third and fourth Buccaneers to post multi-double contests on the season after both players connected on two two-baggers in the doubleheader opener.
- Bryan and Hardwick joined Tyrell Brewer (Longwood, Mar. 6) and Connor Aldrich (Longwood, Mar. 6) as the Bucs to record multiple doubles in a game this season.
- Derek Horton recorded three stolen bases on the day and became the fifth Buccaneer to post multiple stolen bases in a game after swiping two in the second game of the doubleheader.
- Hunter McIntosh went 5.2 innings in his first start of the season with the left-hander allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out six in the second game of the doubleheader.
- Tyrell Brewer connected on his first triple of the season in the second game of the doubleheader.
- Bradyn Kail posted his team-best 22nd appearance of the season on the day.
- Jordan Bridges posted his 19th appearance of the season.
- Sam Massey made his 10th relief appearance of the year.
Up Next Charleston Southern and Longwood close out the 2021 regular season tomorrow afternoon at Buddy Bolding Stadium with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.