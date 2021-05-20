Bucs sweep doubleheader to open series at Longwood

The Bucs scored nine runs over the middle four innings in support of Daniel Padysak (4-5) as CSU picked up its third win of the season over the Lancers. The Prague, Czech Republic native went the first 6.0 innings allowing five hits and five runs while striking out eight in his fourth win of the season. Bradyn Kail and Krishna Raj (S, 1) went the final 3.0 innings in closing out the CSU win.