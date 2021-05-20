Bulldogs Fall in Thursday Pitcher’s Duel to Western Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel starting pitcher Jake Pilarski tied his career high with nine strikeouts, but it was not enough as Western Carolina handed the Bulldogs a 2-1 defeat in the series opener Thursday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Western Carolina 2, The Citadel 1
Records: Western Carolina (24-19, 12-11), The Citadel (12-37, 4-23)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Western Carolina leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Catamounts got their only runs in the third inning on a two-run double off the top of the wall in left center from Justice Bigbie.
- That would be all the runs allowed until the ninth inning.
- WCU got a one-out double in the sixth inning, but Pilarski was able to get out of it with his ninth strikeout of the game.
- The Bulldogs threatened in the eighth inning as John Lanier came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit double to put runners on second and third with one out. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to push a run across in the inning.
- The Citadel finally did get on the board in the ninth inning on a towering solo home run off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
Inside the Box Score
- Jake Pilarski (2-4) was the unfortunate loser after allowing just two runs on six hits and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Chace Cooper came out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit and struck out two over the final 3.0 innings.
- Jake Snyder (1-0) was impressive all game in picking up the win, allowing just one run on four hits and nine strikeouts in the complete game.
- Ryan McCarthy’s home run in the ninth was his team-leading 11th of the season. The 11 homers are the most for a Bulldog since. Drew Ellis had 12 homers during the 2015 season.
- The 34 home runs by the Bulldogs this season are the most since the 2016 team finished with 36.
- John Lanier came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit double. It is the second time this season he delivered a pinch-hit, extra-base hit. He hit a pinch-hit homer at South Carolina.
- Adam Colon singled up the middle to start the sixth inning, extending his hit streak to four games.
On Deck
The two teams close out the regular season tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 10:30 a.m.