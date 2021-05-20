Bulldogs Fall in Thursday Pitcher’s Duel to Western Carolina

By The Citadel Athletics | May 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 11:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel starting pitcher Jake Pilarski tied his career high with nine strikeouts, but it was not enough as Western Carolina handed the Bulldogs a 2-1 defeat in the series opener Thursday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 2, The Citadel 1

Records: Western Carolina (24-19, 12-11), The Citadel (12-37, 4-23)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Western Carolina leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Catamounts got their only runs in the third inning on a two-run double off the top of the wall in left center from Justice Bigbie.
  • That would be all the runs allowed until the ninth inning.
  • WCU got a one-out double in the sixth inning, but Pilarski was able to get out of it with his ninth strikeout of the game.
  • The Bulldogs threatened in the eighth inning as John Lanier came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit double to put runners on second and third with one out. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to push a run across in the inning.
  • The Citadel finally did get on the board in the ninth inning on a towering solo home run off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.

Inside the Box Score

  • Jake Pilarski (2-4) was the unfortunate loser after allowing just two runs on six hits and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
  • Chace Cooper came out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit and struck out two over the final 3.0 innings.
  • Jake Snyder (1-0) was impressive all game in picking up the win, allowing just one run on four hits and nine strikeouts in the complete game.
  • Ryan McCarthy’s home run in the ninth was his team-leading 11th of the season. The 11 homers are the most for a Bulldog since. Drew Ellis had 12 homers during the 2015 season.
  • The 34 home runs by the Bulldogs this season are the most since the 2016 team finished with 36.
  • John Lanier came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit double. It is the second time this season he delivered a pinch-hit, extra-base hit. He hit a pinch-hit homer at South Carolina.
  • Adam Colon singled up the middle to start the sixth inning, extending his hit streak to four games.

On Deck

The two teams close out the regular season tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 10:30 a.m.