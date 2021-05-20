911 calls being rerouted amid telephone problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies say they are experiencing technical difficulties with their telephone lines.
The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center and Summerville dispatchers reported the problems with their 911 lines.
Anyone who calls 911 should not hang up but stay on the line. Other agencies say the calls will be answered.
Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said calls from the following agencies are being routed to Berkeley County for service:
- Charleston County
- Dorchester County
- Colleton County
- Goose Creek
- Hanahan
- Summerville
- Charleston International Airport
“Dispatchers are inundated with calls and callers are asked to be patient with dispatch while this issue gets resolved,” Moldenhauer said.
Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said the problems stem from “a major AT&T outage” and is also affecting all phone lines in Charleston County buildings. Charleston County residents can also reach 911 by calling a temporary number, 854-216-0239, or can stll text 911 or use 911helpme.com.
