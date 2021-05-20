Changes come to PGA Championship shopping experience

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Round one of the PGA Championship kicks off Thursday morning at 7 a.m. on the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.
Fans looking for to score PGA Championship merchandise will be able to browse in the PGA shop on Thursday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The PGA’s merchandising director, Michael Quirk, says there are some changes to the usual shopping experience where fans get all their PGA Championship souvenirs and attire.
“As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of challenges during the COVID times here, but we’re doing our best to make sure that every fan that comes out, especially if they’re not getting here until later in the week, you know still has a great experience when they come to this store,” Quirk said.
For the first time ever, Quirk says the shopping tent is an open air structure instead of the usual air-conditioned area with doors.
He also says the tent is only about 20% as large as it normally would be. He says that’s let to a higher demand for some items, which is why staff is re-plenishing the inventory every day.
“I think everybody on property has done an unbelievable job to get this event to where it is, and almost, it’s kind of been seamless,” Quirk said. “And you know our championship team and the merchandise team, I think we’re all happy with where it is right now.”
There are about 500 volunteers from both the Charleston area and all over the world working in the merchandising tent.
PGA staff says they had to limit capacity of the tournament to about 10,000 fans per day because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Quirk says the shop was busy during practice rounds, and he expects the crowd sizes to grow championship rounds begin.
If you’re heading out to the PGA Championship, staff wants to remind you that the merchandise tent, as well as all other areas of the tournament, are completely cashless.
Quirk says some of the gear is exclusive to the store at the Ocean Course, but some 2021 PGA Championship items will be sold online for those who can’t make the tournament.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.