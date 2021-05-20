Check your tickets: Someone is $50K richer, SC lottery officials say

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Cottageville store Wednesday won a $50,000 prize.
The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Cottageville Express on Cottageville Highway, spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 11-13-55-56-69 and a Powerball of 4.
More than 11,000 players in the state hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to the $50,000 prize, Armstrong said.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $218 million.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
