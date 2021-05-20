Costly Fifth Inning Allows Wood Ducks to Even Series with RiverDogs

The RiverDogs (8-6) entered the fateful inning holding a 3-2 advantage. Starter Taj Bradley began the inning with back-to-back walks to the eight and nine hitters in the Down East lineup. Evan Carter followed with a fly ball to center field that advanced the lead runner, Randy Florentino, to third base. With men on the corners, Dustin Harris smashed a groundball toward first where Jonathan Embry made a diving stab and tried to start a double play with a throw to second. That throw sailed into left field as the tying run scored and everyone was safe on the play. An RBI single by Keyber Rodriguez was followed by a run-scoring groundout from Cristian Inoa and the Wood Ducks grabbed a 6-3 lead.