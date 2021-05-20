Deputies: Traffic stop for illegal lane change results in chase, arrest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a traffic stop for an illegal lane change resulted in a chase and an arrest on Tuesday night.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Kimoni Gandy was arrested for failure to stop for blue lights and felon in possession of a handgun.
Authorities say the driver initially came to a stop at the Refuel on Redbank Road and Harbour Lake Drive and got out of his vehicle. He was then instructed to get back into the vehicle and sped out of the parking lot.
Deputies say after a pursuit, the vehicle came to the intersection of Stephanie Drive and Highway 52 where it partially took flight causing the driver to lose control and wreck into a ditch on Highway 52.
According to a report, a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating a firearm in the center console and a check of the vehicle occupants through dispatch showed the driver to be state and federally prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
