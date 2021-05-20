Dorchester County deputies searching for two persons of interest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of two people deputies want to identify.
The man and woman were recorded on surveillance footage, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they are “believed to have information for a couple of incidents” that recently happened in the county. But the post does not provide further details on those incidents or exactly where in the county they occurred. A timestamp on one of the stills shows the footage was recorded on May 12.
One of the images also includes a photo of the image the two were driving, the post states.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-832-0300.
