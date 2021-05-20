Dorchester County deputies searching for two persons of interest

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify to people deputies believe may have information on "a couple of incidents" that recently happened in the county. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | May 20, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 4:42 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of two people deputies want to identify.

The man and woman were recorded on surveillance footage, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they are “believed to have information for a couple of incidents” that recently happened in the county. But the post does not provide further details on those incidents or exactly where in the county they occurred. A timestamp on one of the stills shows the footage was recorded on May 12.

One of the images also includes a photo of the image the two were driving, the post states.

Deputies say this image, dated May 12, shows the vehicle the pair was traveling in. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-832-0300.

