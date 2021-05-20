FIRST ALERT: One I-26EB lane reopens after crash near Aviation Ave.

FIRST ALERT: One I-26EB lane reopens after crash near Aviation Ave.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked that side of the interstate. (Source: SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips | May 20, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 7:12 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 has all but one lane blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 6:31 a.m. near mile marker 211, at Aviation Avenue.

All lanes were blocked for nearly a half-hour, but the far left lane reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

SCDOT cameras show a large backup on the eastbound side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.