FIRST ALERT: One I-26EB lane reopens after crash near Aviation Ave.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 has all but one lane blocked.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 6:31 a.m. near mile marker 211, at Aviation Avenue.
All lanes were blocked for nearly a half-hour, but the far left lane reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.
SCDOT cameras show a large backup on the eastbound side.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
