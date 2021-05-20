James Island town council passes resolution to censure mayor, requests apology

“I think Councilman Milllken is making a mountain out of a molehill,” he said. “Councilwoman Mignano was asking a town attorney whether it would be easier for our residents to pay increased property taxes and then have the town mail them a refund check. Since she was elected in 2019, she has advocated mailing refund checks to our residents—a policy tried by the Town back in 2008. It was an administrative nightmare, as I have explained to Councilwoman Mignano more than once. A key problem was that many checks were returned—the taxpayers received nothing. I have kept the returned checks and other material from that program for more than 10 years so that we will never forget. To demonstrate my point, I dumped two recycle bins full of returned checks on the floor. They were heavier than expected, and I was left out of breath.”