James Island town council passes resolution to censure mayor, requests apology

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island town council members are calling on Mayor Bill Woolsey to formally apologize after they say he acted inappropriately during a workshop.
On Thursday, town council members passed a resolution to censure the mayor, and he is instructed to refrain from “unprofessional” behavior in the future.
The behavior in question is a result of a workshop on April 28 when officials gathered to discuss and understand a cost-sharing agreement with the James Island Public Service District and the tax credit associated with it.
Council members say the meeting became tense after Councilwoman Dr. Cynthia Mignano asked a question. They say he left the room and returned with a recycling bin full of documents and then dumped the papers onto the floor.
“As I asked a question regarding giving the money directly to the town citizens instead of going to the PSD for the tax credits, the mayor became very upset, stormed out of the conference room, came back with two recycling bins, dumped them out and then tossed the bins to the side,” Mignano said. “I think that his behavior was inappropriate and unprofessional in that workshop. I think that type of outburst makes it difficult for us to work together as town council members and the mayor in order to govern the town of James Island effectively.”
Woolsey brought the bins and its contents to Tuesday’s council meeting, which he said are returned checks and material related to a tax refund program the town used to have.
Woolsey said he was trying to make a point about the complicated tax credit issue. He also believes Councilman Garrett Milliken, who introduced the resolution, is making what happened a bigger deal than it should be.
“I think Councilman Milllken is making a mountain out of a molehill,” he said. “Councilwoman Mignano was asking a town attorney whether it would be easier for our residents to pay increased property taxes and then have the town mail them a refund check. Since she was elected in 2019, she has advocated mailing refund checks to our residents—a policy tried by the Town back in 2008. It was an administrative nightmare, as I have explained to Councilwoman Mignano more than once. A key problem was that many checks were returned—the taxpayers received nothing. I have kept the returned checks and other material from that program for more than 10 years so that we will never forget. To demonstrate my point, I dumped two recycle bins full of returned checks on the floor. They were heavier than expected, and I was left out of breath.”
“Most of those attending the meeting, including town staff, at least one member of Council, PSD commissioners, the PSD manager, have all said that I made my point well,” the mayor continued. “There is nothing easy about mailing checks or any other method of distributing money to thousands of Town taxpayers. Reducing the amount they pay to begin with, as we have done for the last two years, is much more convenient for the taxpayers and local government staff.”
The resolution passed 3 to 2.
One of the opposing votes came from the mayor himself. The other one was from Councilman Troy Mullinax who believes the discussion is taking away from other issues that affect the town.
