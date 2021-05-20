Law enforcement increase presence at BCSD schools after concerning, but not credible call

You may notice an increase in law enforcement presence at area schools due to a concerning phone call received by local 9-1-1 dispatch. Law enforcement has advised that they do not consider the report to be a credible threat. The Sheriff’s Office notified law enforcement and district leadership that they received a call reporting that a male, dressed in black or very dark clothing with a red hoodie is potentially armed and has made threats to cause harm at a school. Due to the system failure currently impacting 9-1-1 operations Berkeley County is receiving multi-county calls, and law enforcement has confirmed that this call originated outside of Berkeley County.