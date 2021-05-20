Law enforcement increase presence at BCSD schools after concerning, but not credible call

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say there will be an increase of law enforcement at area schools following a concerning phone call received by 911 operators. However, district officials say authorities have told them they do not consider the report to be a credible threat.
According to BCSD officials, the sheriff’s office notified law enforcement and district leadership that they received a call about someone potentially armed who made threats to cause harm at a school.
“Due to the system failure currently impacting 9-1-1 operations Berkeley County is receiving multi-county calls, and law enforcement has confirmed that this call originated outside of Berkeley County,” district officials said.
You can find the district’s full statement below:
You may notice an increase in law enforcement presence at area schools due to a concerning phone call received by local 9-1-1 dispatch. Law enforcement has advised that they do not consider the report to be a credible threat. The Sheriff’s Office notified law enforcement and district leadership that they received a call reporting that a male, dressed in black or very dark clothing with a red hoodie is potentially armed and has made threats to cause harm at a school. Due to the system failure currently impacting 9-1-1 operations Berkeley County is receiving multi-county calls, and law enforcement has confirmed that this call originated outside of Berkeley County.
Again, at this time, local law enforcement has advised that they do not consider this to be a credible threat. Law enforcement has also advised that we continue normal school operations.
