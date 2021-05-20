Lawmakers review DJJ audit, calling it ‘shocking and dismaying’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawmakers participated in an hours-long meeting on the results of an audit of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
During the meeting, DJJ Director Freddie Pough fielded questions on the status of the agency. He stated that the agency had 125 fewer officers.
At the request of the General Assembly, the Legislative Audit Council conducted the audit of the DJJ. The LAC previously completed an audit of the agency in 2017. The new audit found that half of the 74 recommendations from the 2017 report were fully implemented.
The new audit states 101 recommendations stemming from many problems:
- The number of incidents and injuries, including serious injuries, doubled.
- Many employees reported not feeling safe at work. The audit suggests that officers learn pressure point controls or spontaneous knife defense, which may improve officers’ ability to contain a violent incident.
- Poorly-supervised juveniles damaging employees’ vehicles is a persistent problem.
Rep. Dick Harpootlian called the findings and the meeting “shocking and dismaying” telling Pough he is “woefully unconvinced you can do the job.”
The full audit is located here.
