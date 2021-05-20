Lowcountry baseball/softball playoff scores (5/20)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A
Berkeley 6 St. James 5 - The Stags survive with the win and advance to face Dutch Fork in the district finals on Friday. Berkeley will need to win 2 in a row to advance.
Wando 10 Socastee 0 - Michael Nastro threw a 6-inning no-hitter to help the Warriors survive. Nastro added 9 K’s as Wando will move on to face Summerville in the district finals on Friday needed to win 2 in a row.
3-A
Georgetown 4 Bishop England 2 - The Bishops are eliminated with the loss
Aynor 6 Hanahan 2 - The Hawks are eliminated with the loss
Softball
5-A
Lexington 6 Summerville 5 - The Green Wave season ends with the loss
3-A
Dillon 14 Oceanside Collegiate 4 - The Landsharks are eliminated with the loss
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.