Lowcountry COVID-19 vaccine providers shift to smaller clinics as demand slows

“We’re seeing a success at both large-scale clinics and smaller community-based clinics right now, although there is a shift toward more and more smaller vaccination events. South Carolina’s CVC site, a mass vaccination clinic in Columbia, is one of the only CVC sites in the nation that is seeing an increase in the number of people showing up to get their shots every day -- so that’s a great success,” an agency spokesperson said. “… There isn’t an intent to do away with large-scale clinics necessarily, but there is focus on bringing vaccine to the people, and that’s best achieved through smaller, community-centric vaccination sites. We’re also working with the S.C. Department of Education and local providers for partnerships on school-based clinics for students 12 and older and their families.”