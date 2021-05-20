MUSC to offer COVID-19 vaccines at RiverDogs games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations during select RiverDogs baseball games for the next two Fridays.
Vaccines will be given on Friday and next Friday from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, but MUSC encourages RiverDogs fans to sign up for an appointment.
CLICK HERE to sign up with MUSC.
“If we can help encourage people in Charleston to get vaccinated by providing that opportunity at our ballpark, then we are in full support,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “Restrictions are beginning to loosen for those who have received the vaccine and we continue to work towards the gameday experience at The Joe returning to normal one step at a time.”
MUSC and the RiverDogs plan to offer additional chances for fans to receive the vaccine at The Joe.
“We are pleased to partner with the RiverDogs to offer vaccinations at their games!’ MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Bowen Scheurer said. “Our goal is to make the vaccination process as accessible as possible to every South Carolinian.”
The entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions.
Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.
All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally.
