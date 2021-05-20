PalmettoBaby grant program enters ninth year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina state treasurer announced Monday that the state is continuing to celebrate National 529 College Savings Day with its PalmettoBaby Grant Program.
The program, now in its ninth year, works with hospitals across South Carolina to promote the importance of saving for college by offering an opportunity for families with babies born on May 29 to obtain a privately-funded $529 grant toward a Future Scholar college savings account.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis says the office likes to remind parents of the need to save for college all year long, but the PalmettoBaby grant program is a chance to jumpstart their newborn’s savings.
“We enjoy reminding parents about the need to save for college all year-round,” Loftis said. “But on May 29th, we kick it up a notch with our popular PalmettoBaby grant program. It’s a fun way to celebrate National 529 Day, and we know these new parents are thrilled for the chance to jumpstart their newborn’s savings with a $529 grant for their child’s future education.”
The treasurer’s office says that parents of babies born on May 29 must complete the grant application and open a Future Scholar account by August 31.
More information about the PalmettoBaby Grant Program and eligibility guidelines can be found by visiting the Future Scholar website.
