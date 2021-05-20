PGA known for being fair, Kiawah known for being a brute

“Man, you guys are going to eat this one up,” he said, bracing his audience for a spiel on science. “But the laminar flow of the wind and how it works ... I mean, look, there are certain times where over certain dune hills and stuff on greens and before the greens where the wind will flow down and up and over certain mounds, so that’s going to make it feel weird, play different, and it’s just going to affect how the ball goes.”