Police investigating after queen bees stolen, hives vandalized at West Ashley center

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after beehives were vandalized and queen bees were stolen at a center in West Ashley.
It happened at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center farm on 2865 Savannah Highway.
The investigation began on Wednesday when officers responded to the center and spoke to a woman who said she and another witness saw four of the bee hives separated and on the ground below the stands.
The other witness said that last Friday he noticed 15-20 beehive components had been taken, however at the time he said he didn’t worry about reporting it.
When he arrived today he noticed that three to four of the beehives had been scattered on the ground and four of the queen bees had been stolen.
The victim said the last time they knew that the beehives had been intact was on Monday around noon.
