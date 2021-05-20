Refurbished Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens to the public

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new and improved Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is reopening Thursday.
The SkyWheel was closed for four months to be refurbished ahead of its 10th anniversary, which is also being celebrated Thursday.
Improvements to the SkyWheel include new carpet inside the pods and an LED light system.
“It’s been a very long refurbishment, since early January. So we’re very excited and we’re so excited to have our guests come back and see us,” Rachel Beckerman, marketing manager for the SkyWheel, said.
Tickets for the SkyWheel are $10.
