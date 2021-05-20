SC elementary student handcuffed after attacking others on school bus, police say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police said they handcuffed a Springdale Elementary School student accused of attacking other students on a school bus.
This happened after school let out on May 12, police and the district confirmed Thursday.
The school resource officer was called when the bus returned to the school because of the attack.
When the SRO got on the bus, he said several students were hurt and some were crying.
The officer said the student who attacked the other kids was going after another child when he got on the bus. The SRO helped evacuate other students from the bus through the rear emergency door as staff tried to calm down the girl accused of attacking others.
Two students were sent to the nurse’s office for scratches on their faces and head injuries, police said.
As staff worked to calm down the child, she bit a teacher and punched a bus window several times, officers said.
The SRO and staff were able to get the child off the bus and took her to the office to wait on a parent. Once in the office, police said the student “began to hit windows, pull down photos and attempted to leave the school.”
When a staff member tried to block the child from leaving, the student pulled the staff member’s hair so tightly the adult could not break free, officers said.
That’s when the SRO put handcuffs on the student, officers said. Police said it was “for her safety and the safety of nearby staff members.”
The student was handcuffed in front of her body. The SRO said she calmed down and the handcuffs were “immediately removed.”
Springdale Police gave the following statement:
“We do not make it a common practice to handcuff an elementary-age student, but due to the extenuating circumstance, it was necessary to keep the student, staff and the other students safe.”
The Lexington Two School District said it is conducting its own investigation and cooperating with local law enforcement.
“Every child, regardless of race, gender, or other status, is deserving of a safe and secure learning environment,” spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said. “Any Lexington Two families or students with questions about student safety are encouraged to talk with their local school administrators.”
